Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,343. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

