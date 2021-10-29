Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81 to $0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of +15% to +19% or $915.4 million to $947.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.80 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.340-$3.400 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.