Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $114.34 and last traded at $110.74, with a volume of 458376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.61.

The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $3,119,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $395,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $635,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

