Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $118.72. The stock had a trading volume of 492,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,794. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.47. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $148.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

