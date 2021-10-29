Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 107 ($1.40) price objective on the transport operator’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

FGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 95 ($1.24).

FGP opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.40. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 38.33 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 102.70 ($1.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69.

In other news, insider Jane Ann Lodge purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £13,050 ($17,049.91). Also, insider Peter Lynas purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £51,600 ($67,415.73). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,900.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

