Peanut (NUX) Market Cap Reaches $2.20 Million

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, Peanut has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $427,710.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00240148 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00099100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

