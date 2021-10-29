PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,368 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

