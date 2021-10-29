PDT Partners LLC Increases Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 123.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,287 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $152,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,736.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $310,099.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,125 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLI. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.76. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

