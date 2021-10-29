PDT Partners LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $190.00 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.78 and a 1 year high of $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average is $144.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

