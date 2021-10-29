PDT Partners LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,008 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,493,000 after purchasing an additional 422,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 154,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 69,572 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $42.33.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,646. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

