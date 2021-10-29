PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs stock opened at $238.30 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.71.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.