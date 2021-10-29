PDT Partners LLC Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 42.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT opened at $134.57 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

