PDT Partners LLC Acquires 9,125 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 138.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.19.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $321.42 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $323.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

