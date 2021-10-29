PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at R. F. Lafferty

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its price objective boosted by R. F. Lafferty from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.81.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 86.03% and a net margin of 42.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,915,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 233,781 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 399.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 99,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 79,439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

