PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at R. F. Lafferty

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its price objective boosted by R. F. Lafferty from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
PBF Logistics stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.81.
PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 86.03% and a net margin of 42.05%.
PBF Logistics Company Profile
PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.
Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.