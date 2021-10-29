Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.94.

PTEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $112,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

