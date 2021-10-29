Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Given New $90.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of PATK opened at $80.13 on Monday. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,303,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,177,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $10,455,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,373,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

