Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $108,750.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $108,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PKBK stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. 1,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,913. The stock has a market cap of $263.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

