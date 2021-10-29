Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.87. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.920 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.56. 15,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.38. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $11.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paramount Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13,044.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.