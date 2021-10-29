Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Price Target Cut to C$0.74

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.77 to C$0.74 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 311.11% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Getting No Value for Its Advanced Stage Flagship Asset” and dated October 21, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Shares of Panoro Minerals stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83. Panoro Minerals has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$47.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

