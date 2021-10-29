PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $36.63 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

