PAC Global Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001561 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.44 or 0.00195481 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006309 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.33 or 0.00619451 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

