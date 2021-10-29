P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.69

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.69 and last traded at $58.69, with a volume of 603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $723.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.57.

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director W Scott Davis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $125,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $884,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 68.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

