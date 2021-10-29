Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 790,000 Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000. Global SPAC Partners comprises approximately 0.4% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,694,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global SPAC Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 1,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

