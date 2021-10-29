Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $5.83 Million Investment in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSAG. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $6,801,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,502. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

