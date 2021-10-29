Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $971,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,610,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,928. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

