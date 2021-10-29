Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 126.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,505,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 58.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter worth $6,360,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter worth $287,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,928. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.