Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $3.68 Million in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 357,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.72% of CM Life Sciences III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,964,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,155,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,580,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,128,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMLT remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 726,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,856. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

