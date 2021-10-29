Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.43 Million in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLMI. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $5,826,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,850. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

