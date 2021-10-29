Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Has $146.35 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,875,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 490,900 shares during the period. Old Republic International accounts for about 6.7% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $146,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,518,000 after purchasing an additional 709,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 198,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,665,000 after purchasing an additional 507,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,736,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.98. 17,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

