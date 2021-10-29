Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 200,000 Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.36% of Gores Metropoulos II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at $2,475,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at $6,017,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 400.0% during the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $3,465,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

Shares of Gores Metropoulos II stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.02. 9,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,352. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.