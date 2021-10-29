Outfront Media Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,392 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 604% compared to the typical volume of 624 put options.
NYSE:OUT opened at $24.89 on Friday. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Outfront Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after buying an additional 5,047,049 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after buying an additional 2,215,721 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after buying an additional 2,071,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after buying an additional 1,543,461 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $28,725,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
About Outfront Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
