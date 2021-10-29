Outfront Media Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,392 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 604% compared to the typical volume of 624 put options.

NYSE:OUT opened at $24.89 on Friday. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other Outfront Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after buying an additional 5,047,049 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after buying an additional 2,215,721 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after buying an additional 2,071,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after buying an additional 1,543,461 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $28,725,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

