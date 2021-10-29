OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. OSI Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $93.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,143. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06.

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In related news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

