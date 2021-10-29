Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.
Shares of OSK stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.11. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
