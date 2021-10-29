Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.11. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.