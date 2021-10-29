Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.23

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.23 and traded as high as C$8.50. Orocobre shares last traded at C$8.39, with a volume of 45,222 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.95. The stock has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Orocobre Company Profile (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

