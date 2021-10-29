Ormat Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ormat Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

ORA opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 457.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 182.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $17,650,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 199.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 82.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

