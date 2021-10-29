OriginTrail Market Cap Reaches $382.27 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001746 BTC on popular exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $382.27 million and $7.55 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00050807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00231277 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00099384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

TRAC is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,528,257 coins. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

