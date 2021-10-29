OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OCLN remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 304,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,328. OriginClear has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

