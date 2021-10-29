Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Receives €12.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.40 ($14.59).

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of EPA:ORA traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €9.43 ($11.10). 8,723,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.87.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.