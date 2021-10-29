Oppenheimer Increases The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $77.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s current price.
CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.77.
CG stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,974,122 shares of company stock worth $538,715,994 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
