Oppenheimer Increases The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $77.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s current price.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.77.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.77. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,974,122 shares of company stock worth $538,715,994 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.