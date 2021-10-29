Oppenheimer Increases MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $713.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $685.00 to $713.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.14.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $655.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $627.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.50. MSCI has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $667.07. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

