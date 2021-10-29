Oppenheimer Cuts Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Price Target to $9.00

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IVC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.87. Invacare has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Invacare by 2,601.7% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 859,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 41.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 12.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invacare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 908,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

