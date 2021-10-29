Oppenheimer Comments on Boston Scientific Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

