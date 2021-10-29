Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $293.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $191.20 and a 1 year high of $304.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,417 shares of company stock worth $8,067,708 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

