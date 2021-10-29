ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $61.00 at Mizuho

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

OKE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

NYSE OKE opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

