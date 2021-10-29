One Fin Capital Management LP Takes $19.13 Million Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 264,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,127,000. Cimarex Energy makes up approximately 7.6% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. One Fin Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Cimarex Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth $109,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEC. Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Shares of XEC stock remained flat at $$87.20 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.