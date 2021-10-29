One Fin Capital Management LP Sells 26,100 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

One Fin Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 2.4% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.10. 10,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,484. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.30. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLTW. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.59.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

