Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker Sells 16,575 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $435,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $49.00.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.