Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ollie’s Bargain have slid and lagged the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company’s lower-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines fell year over year. The company witnessed a decline in comparable store sales due to record sales in the year-ago period. Management highlighted that the company will witness tough comp sales comparison in the third and fourth quarter as well. It further anticipates continued headwinds in gross margin owing to the ongoing supply chain pressures, including higher transportation and labor costs. Despite these headwinds, the company’s long-term prospects still look favorable. Ollie’s Army, store growth opportunities, high closeout supply levels and strong liquidity, position the company better.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on OLLI. Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

OLLI stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $57.86 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock worth $3,490,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $7,007,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

