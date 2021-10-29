Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.73.
OLPX opened at $26.18 on Monday. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $29.80.
Olaplex Company Profile
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
