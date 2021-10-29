Olaplex Holdings Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Olaplex in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Olaplex stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

